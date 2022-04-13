Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ooma currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.08.

OOMA opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. Ooma has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.45. The stock has a market cap of $345.81 million, a PE ratio of -207.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Ooma in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ooma during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services.

