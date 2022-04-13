OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Short Interest Up 211.3% in March

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 211.3% from the March 15th total of 375,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OPGN opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.28. OpGen has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.72. The company has a market cap of $32.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.19). OpGen had a negative net margin of 810.33% and a negative return on equity of 71.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 421,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 323,388 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of OpGen by 205.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 55,946 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OpGen in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in OpGen by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 57,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in OpGen by 1,020.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of OpGen in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OpGen in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on OpGen from $4.35 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

