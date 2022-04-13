OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $309.75 Million

Equities analysts expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) to report sales of $309.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $315.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $304.00 million. OPKO Health posted sales of $545.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 43.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $401.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. OPKO Health’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis.

OPK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OPKO Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $106,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,585,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,400 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of OPKO Health by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 9.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 107,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 9,693 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 24.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 870,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 169,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,813,910. OPKO Health has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $5.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.79 and a beta of 1.86.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

