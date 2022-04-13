Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA – Get Rating) by 506.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,760 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. 35.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $24.43 on Wednesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $42.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.75). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DISCA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.10.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

