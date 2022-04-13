Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,811 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 28.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other Webster Financial news, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William L. Atwell purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.43 per share, for a total transaction of $133,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Webster Financial stock opened at $49.55 on Wednesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.45.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

Webster Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.