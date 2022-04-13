Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,923 iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of IWN opened at $155.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.76. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.46 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

