Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 820.8% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $140.28 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.62 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $237.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

