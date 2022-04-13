Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 836,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Avnet by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 46,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Avnet by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 49,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.78. Avnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

