Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SYNH stock opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $72.48 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SYNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

