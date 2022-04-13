Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,922 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $68.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -129.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.09. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $84.78.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research raised HealthEquity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised HealthEquity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

