Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,236 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,214 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $25.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

