Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 40,425 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 791,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,425 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 20,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 55,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 47,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 62 ($0.81) to GBX 58 ($0.76) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.37. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.59.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.0696 dividend. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

