Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,072 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $116,871,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $77,586,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $64,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 468.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,236,000 after acquiring an additional 434,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $37,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.17.

CBOE stock opened at $117.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average of $123.31. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

