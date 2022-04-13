Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Veeva Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Veeva Systems by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,481,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Veeva Systems by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 174,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,408,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Veeva Systems by 30.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,302,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total value of $4,142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total transaction of $2,354,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $191.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $208.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.02. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.48 and a twelve month high of $343.96. The company has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $485.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. StockNews.com raised Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.58.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

