Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $993,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $132.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.51. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.43 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $177.88.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

