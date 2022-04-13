Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Invests $1.65 Million in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 776 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total transaction of $164,240.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $209.97 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $228.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.64. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.90.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

