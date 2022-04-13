Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 379 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at about $7,502,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Biogen by 49.2% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 372.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Biogen by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000,000 after purchasing an additional 468,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.25.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $208.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $210.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.11.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

