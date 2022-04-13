Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,261 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Snap by 9.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Snap by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Snap by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,258,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,550,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,004,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,803,000 after buying an additional 170,066 shares in the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNAP opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,258,199 shares of company stock worth $47,769,438.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Snap from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

