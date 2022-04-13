Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Iron Mountain by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 7,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $391,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $29,007.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,781 shares of company stock worth $5,666,313. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $55.95 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.65 and a 52 week high of $56.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.46.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.28). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 159.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

