Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 25,495 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,495 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Veritone worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Veritone in the third quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Veritone by 50.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Veritone by 28.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Veritone by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Veritone by 384.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the period. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VERI opened at $15.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Veritone, Inc. has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $37.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.02 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 3.04.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.76 per share, for a total transaction of $141,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,715 over the last 90 days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on VERI shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veritone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

