Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 29,971 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,971 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.15% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch purchased 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.21, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. This is an increase from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 442.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

