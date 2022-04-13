Opsens (TSE:OPS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Opsens (TSE:OPS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a C$3.35 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 109.38% from the company’s current price.

OPS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Opsens to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Opsens to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

TSE:OPS traded down C$0.19 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.60. 460,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,254. The firm has a market capitalization of C$172.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00. Opsens has a 52-week low of C$1.60 and a 52-week high of C$3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 8.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.62.

Opsens ( TSE:OPS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$8.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Opsens will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for interventional cardiology, fractional flow reserve (FFR), oil and gas, and industrial applications. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment primarily focuses on physiological measurement, such as FFR and dPR in the coronary artery stenosis market; and supplies a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature used in integrated applications in other medical devices, as well as licenses its optical sensor technology.

