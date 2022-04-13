Orbitcoin Trading 11.8% Lower Over Last Week (ORB)

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $348,434.94 and approximately $2.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,949.64 or 1.00068977 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00061256 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.02 or 0.00255558 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00115635 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.29 or 0.00323845 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00012417 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.03 or 0.00135329 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004464 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001359 BTC.

About Orbitcoin

Orbitcoin (ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Buying and Selling Orbitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

