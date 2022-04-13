Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,115 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $2,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $66.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.93. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.40 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 43.75%. The firm had revenue of $280.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Raymond James downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

About Prosperity Bancshares (Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.