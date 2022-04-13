Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in EQT by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,602.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 1,087.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EQT. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

NYSE:EQT opened at $40.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.47%.

About EQT (Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.