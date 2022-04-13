Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 879 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 526,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after purchasing an additional 29,823 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 326.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

EXPO opened at $107.13 on Wednesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $127.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.38 and a beta of 0.52.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.16 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 21.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, Director George H. Brown bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.18 per share, for a total transaction of $170,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Exponent (Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.