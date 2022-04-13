Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGCO were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AGCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,070,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,766,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 440,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,999,000 after acquiring an additional 229,423 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 590,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 191,209 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 240,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGCO stock opened at $137.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.77.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 24.30%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 6.74%.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.82.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $3,295,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

