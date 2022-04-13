Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 80.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 56,775 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.7% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 64.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on OHI. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.64.

OHI opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.41%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

