Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 295.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 4,347.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,080 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total transaction of $69,584.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,297 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $82,839.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,115 shares of company stock valued at $397,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTV opened at $58.61 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FTV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upgraded Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.13.

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

