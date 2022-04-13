Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,494 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter worth $165,000. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average is $73.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

In other news, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

