Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.46.

Shares of DOV opened at $147.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.65 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.02.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

