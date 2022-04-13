Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 640 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 81,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,446,000 after buying an additional 76,391 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $9,174,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth $8,781,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $7,555,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $131.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.84. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.71.

In other news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, with a total value of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

