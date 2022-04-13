Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 142.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 10,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 51.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 146,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $7,599,001.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $46.84 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.89 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.61 and a beta of 1.37.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.70% and a negative return on equity of 43.99%. The business had revenue of $27.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

