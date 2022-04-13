Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,148 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

In other news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

