O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $41.75 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for O’Reilly Automotive in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $41.75 per share for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ORLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $715.00 to $780.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $713.50.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $717.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $510.70 and a 12 month high of $747.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $677.66 and its 200-day moving average is $661.41.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $1.64. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

