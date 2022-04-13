OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Upgraded to “Outperform” by ATB Capital

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at ATB Capital to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock. ATB Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on OrganiGram from C$5.00 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.12.

TSE OGI traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.18. 514,044 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,297,911. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.32. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.65 and a 1-year high of C$4.26. The company has a market cap of C$683.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

OrganiGram ( TSE:OGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$30.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.64 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

