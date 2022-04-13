Origin Dollar Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (OUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 13th. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $98.77 million and $1.21 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002409 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002421 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00044285 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,096.74 or 0.07496490 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,288.45 or 0.99949839 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00041416 BTC.

Origin Dollar Coin Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 99,263,674 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . Origin Dollar’s official website is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

