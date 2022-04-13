Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Trading Up 4.4%

Shares of Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Rating) were up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 4,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
The company has a market cap of $21.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of -0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.19.
Orosur Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OROXF)
