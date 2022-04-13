Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives C$21.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$21.90.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OR shares. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$17.48. 335,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,604. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$13.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$50.67 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.94%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

