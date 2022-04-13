OTCMKTS:DEXSF (OTCMKTS:DEXSF) Short Interest Down 68.8% in March

OTCMKTS:DEXSF (OTCMKTS:DEXSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,700 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the March 15th total of 1,030,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 536.2 days.

Shares of DEXSF opened at 7.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 7.88. OTCMKTS:DEXSF has a 1 year low of 6.95 and a 1 year high of 8.37.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded OTCMKTS:DEXSF from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

