Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.95

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $29.99.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through e Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.