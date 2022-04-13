Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $355.00

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited (LON:ONT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 355 ($4.63) and last traded at GBX 359.35 ($4.68), with a volume of 110363 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.82).

ONT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 662 ($8.63) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.12) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.12) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 790 ($10.29) to GBX 710 ($9.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -15.50.

In other news, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah bought 14,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.64) per share, for a total transaction of £50,285 ($65,526.45). Also, insider Wendy Becker bought 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 389 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £35,041.12 ($45,662.13). Insiders acquired a total of 23,198 shares of company stock worth $8,562,979 in the last ninety days.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and ribonucleic acid (RNA) sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an alternative lab equipment.

