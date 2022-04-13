PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $38.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. The company had revenue of $357.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.61%.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $54,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,491,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,256,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,590,000 after acquiring an additional 303,547 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after acquiring an additional 434,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,718,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

