PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$366 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.68 million.PagerDuty also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.090-$-0.080 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PD. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James upgraded PagerDuty to an outperform rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on PagerDuty from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.13.

PD traded up $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,531. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 1.17. PagerDuty has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $50.33.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.08 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.19% and a negative return on equity of 38.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $2,295,687.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $65,953.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,238 shares of company stock worth $7,618,598 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagerDuty by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in PagerDuty by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 250.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PagerDuty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

