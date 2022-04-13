Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $12,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,265.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 181,326 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $86,674,000 after purchasing an additional 168,048 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $82,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PANW. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies analyst Brent Thill raised the firm’s price target on Palo Alto Networks to $650 from $615 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares as he adjusted his targets across the app, infrastructure and security software spaces. Software underperformed the S&P 500 by 15% in 2021 as overall valuations contracted 10%, noted Thill, who thinks multiples in the space will continue to compress in 2022 as 80% of software names are expected to decelerate with “digital digestion” happening coming out of the pandemic. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.53.

NASDAQ PANW traded up $17.12 on Wednesday, hitting $629.01. 1,229,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,412. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.23 and a fifty-two week high of $635.89. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a PE ratio of -132.70 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $563.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $532.21.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.38, for a total value of $6,124,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total transaction of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,657 shares of company stock valued at $39,871,738. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

