Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Gap Up to $28.59

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.59, but opened at $29.21. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 62,232 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $422.17 million during the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Pan American Silver by 16.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares in the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

