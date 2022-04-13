PancakeSwap One Day Volume Reaches $168.95 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and approximately $168.95 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $8.23 or 0.00019956 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00034243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.88 or 0.00104015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

CAKE is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 711,777,075 coins and its circulating supply is 283,466,996 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

