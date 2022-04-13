Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Hits $13.99 on Top Exchanges

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. During the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $43.52 million and $7.41 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.99 or 0.00034017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001758 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00044178 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.75 or 0.07556788 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.
- EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,193.33 or 1.00165556 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00041258 BTC.
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “
