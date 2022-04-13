Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.80.

Patrick Industries stock opened at $58.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,427,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

