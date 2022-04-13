PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.22 million, a P/E ratio of 427.43 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $7.15.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,132,317 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,666 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in PCTEL by 41.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 249,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 73,502 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PCTEL by 1.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in PCTEL during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL in the second quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

