PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.22 million, a P/E ratio of 427.43 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.35. PCTEL has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $7.15.
PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter.
PCTEL Company Profile (Get Rating)
PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.
